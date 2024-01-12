“Don’t be ungrateful”; Ghanaians drag Chef Faila for calling out Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

- Advertisement -

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has been in the news since the beginning of this year after Ghpage.com announced her interest in attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Unofficially, the renowned chef was able to break and set a new record after cooking for 227 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

However, she’s found her name in the bad books of Ghanaians after she granted an interview with Joy Prime and revealed her disappointments in Ghanaian A-List acts for not showing her the needed support.

According to her, she expected more support from acts like Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy just as they did for Afua Asantewaa during the Singathon for which reason they owe her an apology.

Ghanaians have responded to her claims after a story of such was shared on Facebook where they rebuked her for making such claims. Below are some comments