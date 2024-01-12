“I’m disappointed in them”; Chef Faila lashes out at Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for not showing up at her cookathon – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila Abdul Razak expressed her disappointment in A-list Ghanaian musicians for failing to show their support for her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

The event that was held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale lasted for 10 days where Chef Faila cooked for 227 hours.

Chef Faila in an exclusive interview with Joy Prime showed her displeasure about the turnout of some of the A-list Ghanaian celebrities.

Her displeasure was ignited when the host of the show read social media reactions when one fan, Citar Mary, said that dancehall musician Shatta Wale promised to show up but did not.

In response Chef Faila said;

“Not a single big musician showed up for this project. Not Shatta Wale, not Stonebwoy, Samini. It was Kwabena Kwabena who passed through,” she said.

She further stated that she has been supporting these musicians, adding that she makes videos singing their songs word-for-word.