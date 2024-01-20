Ghanaians petition CAF officials to pay tribute to late Christian Atsu at AFCON

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) your for failing to honour the late Christian Atsu at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Christian was the Best Player of the 2015 edition of the AFCON tournament where he received the prestigious award for his outstanding performance.

RELATED STORY: Daniel Amartey deletes all Black Stars related contents from his instagram account

According to posts sighted on social media, Ghanaians expected a befitting farewell ceremony to the star who did a lot for the the African on and off field.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Christian Atsu was found dead under the wreckage, days after a 7.9?8 magnitude earthquake devastated northern Syria and Turkey, killing over 2000 people.