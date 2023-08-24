- Advertisement -

The ongoing saga involving Ghanaian TikTok personalities Ama Official and Kay Verli has taken an unexpected turn, as a new audio recording has emerged, casting further shadows on the nature of their relationship.



This latest development has ignited fresh discussions and speculation surrounding the accusations and counter-accusations between the two individuals, bringing a new layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.



Recall that a few weeks ago, the controversy between Ama Official and Kay Verli began with a public exchange of accusations and counter-accusations.



Ama Official initially pointed fingers at Kay Verli’s sister, Asantewaa, alleging that she had leaked her private and explicit videos on social media.

READ ALSO: Ama Official drops part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother

Amidst this initial back and forth, Asantewaa vehemently denied the allegations, leading to a highly publicized feud.



However, recent developments have introduced a new piece of evidence in the form of an audio recording, allegedly shared by Ama Official on social media.

READ ALSO: Cute GH young couple go viral as they spend less than GHc 500 on their wedding (Pictures)



This recording has captivated attention due to the voices featured within and the implications it holds for the ongoing controversy.



In the trending audio, a voice purported to belong to Kay Verli can be heard engaging Ama Official in a conversation.



As heard, Kay Verli asked Ama Official about the intensity of their sexual encounter and whether he had been too rough with her.



In response, an audible sound of moaning, believed to be Ama Official can also be heard.

READ ALSO: “I miss your manhood” – Abena Korkor tells Criss Waddle

Check out some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the video…

@johnboateng184 – I don’t know about her mental health. I think we should be considerate of her mental wellbeing as well. Our culture overlooks such things which make people like her vulnerable to the society. It seems her family members have forsaken her



@dasey325 – Does this girl have family members on social media? because this is really serious. may none of our family members disgrace us like this .

@christianapanyin6786 – Ama remember your future, those people who encourage you today you may never see them tomorrow

@bellzsimplcity4018 – If he chopped her what’s the big deal must this be something she must announce the whole issue is childish. This girl is looking for fame in all the wrong places



@Tempe01 – Hmm let’s be honest does this girl think when she’s older she can honestly get marriage?ha! Stay blessed y’all

@georgeoheneagyekum9887 – Is not this girl, Mona Gucci was fighting Asantewaa ? I’m tempted to believe what Asantewa said that she is trapping Male celebrities in tiktok platform is true. Because the way she is behaving is terrible.



@mercyasare6770 – I don’t understand why the gal disgracing herself like ahh hmmm God have mercy on this era youth

READ ALSO: Over 200 men allegedly featured in Abena Korkor’s upcoming memoir