Cute GH young couple go viral as they spend less than GHc 500 on their wedding (Pictures)

- Advertisement -

In a refreshing departure from the lavish wedding trend, a young Ghanaian couple has become the talk of social media, earning praise and admiration for their conscious decision to celebrate their union in a modest yet meaningful manner.



Opting to spend less than 500 cedis on their wedding, this remarkable duo has not only captured hearts but also set an inspiring example of prioritizing the future over extravagance.

While extravagant weddings often dominate headlines, this young Ghanaian couple has chosen to embrace a more budget-conscious approach to their special day.

READ ALSO: “I miss your manhood” – Abena Korkor tells Criss Waddle



Rather than succumbing to societal pressures and splurging on their wedding, they made a conscious choice to allocate their resources wisely, focusing on their future together as a married couple.



Their choice reflects a commitment to investing in their life beyond the wedding ceremony, ensuring a solid foundation for their journey as partners.

Trending pictures from the couple’s civil wedding have warmed the hearts of many, offering a glimpse into their remarkable celebration.

The images capture the essence of their love and commitment, showcasing the couple exchanging vows and holding their civil wedding with a simple elegance that radiates sincerity and joy.

READ ALSO: Over 200 men allegedly featured in Abena Korkor’s upcoming memoir



Amidst a culture where wedding expenses can sometimes spiral out of control, this couple’s decision to spend less than 500 cedis stands as a powerful statement about financial prudence and forward planning.

READ ALSO: As calls for Mzgee to be replaced heighten, Mcbrown brags about being better and the best?