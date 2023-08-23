- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has publicly praised Criss Waddle for being good in bed and additionally disclosed that she misses his manhood inside her.



In a new update, the socialite advocate shared her experiences and struggles with mental health and relationships.



Her trending post also delved into her romantic encounters and interactions with various men, some of whom she alleges offered her financial incentives for sexual favours.

One of the names that have surfaced in Abena Korkor’s revelations is Alex, reportedly the owner of Peduase Lodge, who she claims offered her a substantial sum of $20,000 for sex.



Prominent figures like veteran media personality Randy Abbey also made it into Abena Korkor’s updated list.

Amid the raw confessions, Abena Korkor also expressed her desire to embrace opportunities that financial stability might offer, especially in contrast to her struggles, symbolized by her mention of “taking troski” (public transportation).



The update also features an unexpected shout-out to musician Criss Waddle, indicating a past romantic connection.

