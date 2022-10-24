A lot of angry Ghanaians on social media have described Nana Addo as an insensitive and nonchalant president because, despite the current economic hardships in the country, he’s touring the various regions with about 46 cars.

Over the weekends, Nana Addo was in the Eastern Region and a video from his visit captures the moment 46 cars accompanied him to his various destinations.

The president’s convoy has become a subject of jeers and hoots because Ghanaians are hungry and dying but the president seems not to care.

In the fast-trending video, 46 cars including v8 Land Cruisers, Pickups, Ambulance and other cars can be seen among the president’s convoy.

Interestingly, the long fleet of vehicles drove on a potholes-riddled road which is yet to be tarred.

Meanwhile, Nana Addo promised to cut down the long convoys and that he will ask his entourage to join the bus whenever he is travelling with them.

Below are some of the comments from disgruntled Ghanaians who are shocked at Nana Addo's long convoy

e.m.m.a_asamoah – After all this luxury, during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral they were seated in a bus .

new_mercedez_12 – 46 motorcade ? all funded by struggling taxpayers meanwhile Biden went to Buckingham Palace with his Limousine and three other cars.

kwofie79 – But we are really funny as a country ooo, broke country with the Presidential convoy of about 46 cars all fueled with tax payers money , hmm Africa when



manuelhonesty – 46 cars whiles people are suffering… The kinda thunder that will strike this man is still doing hard pressing