Leading member of the #Ficthecountry crusade, Efia Odo, has taken to her Twitter page to take a deep swipe at Nana Addo.

According to furious gutted Efia Odo, Nana Addo has woefully failed as president because the high cost of living and deterioration of the cedi in his era remains unprecedented.

In the later part of her tweet which has been tagged as needless by some netizens, Efia Odo taunted Nana Addo that God will judge him accordingly for the sins he has committed of imposing severe hardships on Ghanaians.

Efia Odo’s tweet full of indirect curses on Nana Addo was influenced by the recent survey by the World Bank which revealed that prices of foodstuffs in Ghana are much more expensive than in our sub-Saharan counterparts.

For this year alone, the prices of foodstuffs have increased by an astronomical 122%.

Galamsey has also destroyed all our major river bodies although Nana Addo claims to be solving the menace.

The dollar to the cedi rate is also at an all-time high. Ghana is in a serious crisis!

Efia Odo’s tweet reads;

#FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo you’re incompetent and cold hearted. God will judge you accordingly.

Meanwhile, Prince David Osei who aggressively campaigned for Nana Addo has made a sharp U-Turn and threatened to launch a demo against the president if things don’t change by December.