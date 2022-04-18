- Advertisement -

Serwaa Broni has landed herself on the bad side of some Ghanaians following her interview with Kevin Taylor over her affair with President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

In the trending interview, Serwaa Broni admitted and revealed that she had several bedroom encounters with Nana Addo.

Without mincing words, Serwaa told the host Kevin Taylor that Nana Addo has erectile dysfunction so she saw her as another woman anytime they met in the bedroom.

According to Serwaa Broni, she first met Nana Addo in May 2014 at Accra East Legon A&C Mall precisely at Coffee Lounge.

Watch a video of the interview below;

Her remarks have angered some Ghanaians causing them to insult her on social media.

Also, a section of netizens has questioned her on why she granted the interview to disgrace President Nana Addo.

Here are some of the reactions from social media following Serwaa Broni’s interview with Kevin Taylor on his With All Due Respect platform.