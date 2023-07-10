Ghanaians troll popular businesswoman for marrying a man fit enough to be her grandfather

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Emilia Nunoo, a prominent business founder and entrepreneur, joyously commemorated her birthday with a grand celebration on Saturday, July 8th.

The opulent affair was attended by numerous esteemed guests, including actress Fella Makafui, who added a touch of glamour to the event.

Emilia Nunoo, together with her husband, radiated happiness as they hosted the extravagant party, showcasing their strong bond and love for each other.

Notably, Emilia Nunoo holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Ems_events_gh, a testament to her remarkable achievements in the business world.

READ ALSO: Popular TikToker jailed for 15 years for selling ‘koti denden aduro’

Some videos from the event that has surfaced online show the moment Emilia was gently seated with her moneyed husband.

Social media users who have come across the video have launched a troll campaign against Emelia.

According to them, the man is fit enough to be her grandfather but because of greed, she accepted to marry him.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

Mena Amma – Eeeeeeeiiiiii !!! These Ladies Are Securing Their Future

Mayas Bridal – Dear lord hold my phone for me so I won’t type

Macbrightampofo – Be very careful Oldman

Beverly dicta – Another escape plan

1DapperJayden – Times are hard chale, love to see it

Papabi – I want same. Nobody should advise me cos I won’t listen.

Gifty Debrah – The husband is husbanding. What a fantastic match

Kwaku Start – Money sweet

Nanakofisika – The “gods” are not to be blame

Prof_Hay – I see, from today I will gather money so I can also marry my daughters age mate in future .

READ ALSO: Part two of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students’ atopa video lands online