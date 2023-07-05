Part two of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students’ atopa video lands online

- Advertisement -

Another bedroom video of the viral Kwadaso SDA nursing training students has surfaced online.

Earlier this morning, the two first-year students whose names have been kept away from the public domain went viral after their atopa video got published online by a colleague.

According to reports, the explicit video was inadvertently leaked after one of the individuals involved handed her phone over to a colleague for repairs.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to the trending atopa video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students

Unknowingly to her, the blackmailer discreetly copied the video from the device and subsequently approached the female student with a sinister demand.



The extortionist demanded GHs5,000 from the young woman and threatened to release the compromising video if she failed to comply.

Trapped in a distressing predicament, the female student found herself unable to meet the blackmailer’s financial demands.

READ ALSO: Lady in trending Kwadaso SDA nursing atopa video speaks



Struggling to gather such a substantial sum, she faced the daunting prospect of having her personal life exposed to the world.



Regrettably, despite her best efforts, the video was ultimately released online, leading to significant repercussions for both her and her boyfriend.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon