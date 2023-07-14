type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaians troll Salma Mumin for looking like a robot after undergoing another...
Entertainment

Ghanaians troll Salma Mumin for looking like a robot after undergoing another body enhancement surgery

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaians troll Salma Mumin for looking like a robot after undergoing another body enhancement surgery
- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago, actress Salma Mumin set the records straight and put trolls who have been criticising her surgically acquired big bum in their right place.

Over the last couple of years, the rapid changes in Salma’s body had become noticeable that many people started questioning how she attained her curvy figure overnight.

Her buttocks have miraculously grown enormously with her new hourglass physique now putting her among the league of hot Ghanaian female celebrities.

Salma Mumin

Although the actress and entrepreneur has denied claims of going under the knife in the past, she has now boldly confirmed the allegations.

In a new Instagram post addressing her critics, Salma clapped back at naysayers asking her to go for a refund from the surgeon who worked on her body.

According to these trolls, the surgeon did a poor job and ended up disfiguring Salma’s natural figure by giving her a stiff bum.

Unhappy about the distasteful comments she’s read online, she responded saying:

It’s clear that the trolls are not leaving Salma Mumin alone anytime soon.

The comments under her new pictures are full of demeaning words.

@Kleny415 for instance on Instagram commented – As3 Robocop 

@Maamoni – She looks like e Barbie doll. Am a Barbie girl in e Barbie world. Anyway it’s her choice, 

@Kobbynovich post – Abena Terminator pose

@Missroseline – So she naaaaa was she happy seeing her body like this???? Ei boi

@Independent Sassy – Improper fraction

@Thatshaihillgirl – Her legs look funny under the butt or it’s my eyes

@Elipklem the gossip – The body malfunction come inside

@Mizz risen – She looks like a tooth.. Her former body was okay

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, July 14, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    81.6 ° F
    81.6 °
    81.6 °
    71 %
    2.7mph
    65 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways