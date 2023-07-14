Ghanaians troll Salma Mumin for looking like a robot after undergoing another body enhancement surgery

- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago, actress Salma Mumin set the records straight and put trolls who have been criticising her surgically acquired big bum in their right place.

Over the last couple of years, the rapid changes in Salma’s body had become noticeable that many people started questioning how she attained her curvy figure overnight.

Her buttocks have miraculously grown enormously with her new hourglass physique now putting her among the league of hot Ghanaian female celebrities.

Although the actress and entrepreneur has denied claims of going under the knife in the past, she has now boldly confirmed the allegations.

In a new Instagram post addressing her critics, Salma clapped back at naysayers asking her to go for a refund from the surgeon who worked on her body.

According to these trolls, the surgeon did a poor job and ended up disfiguring Salma’s natural figure by giving her a stiff bum.

Unhappy about the distasteful comments she’s read online, she responded saying:

It’s clear that the trolls are not leaving Salma Mumin alone anytime soon.

The comments under her new pictures are full of demeaning words.

@Kleny415 for instance on Instagram commented – As3 Robocop

@Maamoni – She looks like e Barbie doll. Am a Barbie girl in e Barbie world. Anyway it’s her choice,

@Kobbynovich post – Abena Terminator pose

@Missroseline – So she naaaaa was she happy seeing her body like this???? Ei boi

@Independent Sassy – Improper fraction

@Thatshaihillgirl – Her legs look funny under the butt or it’s my eyes

@Elipklem the gossip – The body malfunction come inside

@Mizz risen – She looks like a tooth.. Her former body was okay