Ghanaians troll Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend as they insist she’s not beautiful – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Earlier yesterday, self-styled African dancehall king, Shatta Wale, showed off his new lover.

In a post sighted on his official social media pages, Shatta Wale apologized to his fans for hiding his newfound love from them.

After apologizing, he begged them to support their new queen. He said;

“Sorry I hid this from you all, I am in love. Kindly follow my Queen, @maali_maali_j”

Well. some Ghanaians who have come across a set of photos of Maali have subjected her to severe trolls on social media.

According to these critics, Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend isn’t beautiful when compared to the artist’s baby mama Shatta Michy and ex-girlfriend Elfreda.

Recall that somewhere last year, Shatta Wale and his former lover Elfreda were all over the place.

They made it into the headlines on several occasions but they broke up and are now enjoying their separate lives

Below are some comments from Ghanaians about Maali’s look…

@takyi_kwabena_ All do them too he make their breast weak , they can’t go out without wearing bra . E fall flat like pizza

@mr_cobbold makeups nkoaa twelve million

@ROMANOZDJ – This Shatta wale guy doesn’t know what he want in life

@Psthanley I still no see any difference after loading higher quality & loading 4k. Na the pic blur or na shakazuru i don dey c

Source:GHpage

