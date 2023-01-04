A video has surfaced on the internet and it has sparked mixed conversations. The video that sees Mcbrown and her husband is the talk of the town for days.

The couple were at a program but Maxwell ignored his wife as he was captured fidgeting on his phone. Maxwell had his full concentration n his phone whilst McBrown looked disturbed and lonely.

Others say it’s not kind to ignore people in your company to be on your phone at such a gathering.

Watch the video below

In other news, It’s yet a new year, and some internet trolls have resumed their online jobs in full force with revitalized energy.

The actress and TV show host who attended the East Legon Executive Fitness Club’s new year party rocked a beautiful black outfit with a white jacket, a pair of high heels, and statement jewellery.

Her hubby on the other hand also wore a black designer men’s shirt with a pair of trousers alongside Tomford shoes.

This video which is supposed to put smiles on the faces of her fans has ended up landing her in deep trouble.

According to these bitter critics, Mcbrown ruined her outfit with the blonde wig she wore.

They advised her in the comments section of the video to either get a personal stylist or up her fashion game.

This isn’t the first time Mcbrown has stepped out in bold and distinctive hairstyle and has often been seen in unconventional hairstyles and outfits.

She will remain mute over these criticisms as she has always done since the inception of her now glittering career.

