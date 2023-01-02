Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has really suffered at the hands of Ghanaians because of her calm and reserved nature.

The iconic actress who tries her possible best to say out of public drama has once again been ridiculed by a set of social media users for always supposedly taking her husband’s glory anytime they step out for an event.

Yesternight, Mcbrown and her hubby Mr Maxwell Mensah attended East Legon Executive Fitness Club’s new year party.

As usual, the TV show host dressed to kill as she rocked a beautiful black outfit with a white jacket, a pair of high heels, and statement jewellery.

Her hubby on the other hand also wore a black designer men’s shirt with a pair of trousers alongside Tomford shoes.

This video which is supposed to put smiles on the faces of her fans has ended up landing her in deep trouble.

The comments under the video are full of negative sentiments and needless opinions filed with envy.

According to some people, Mcbrown shouldn’t have worn a blonde wig. Others are also complaining about the fact that she always appears more colourful than her hubby which should be the norm because she’s a woman

Dorothyasare58 on Instagram for instance commented – She always try to outshine her husband anytime they go out,is like she act as if she knows everyone and they all like her and she likes talking too luch

enyo__nam_ – If confidence was a person ???? this liposuction has boost her confidence level paa oooo

nyameba_posh – Beautiful outfit she ruined it with d wig but she looks good anyway

airquah__adepa – De wig didn’t do justice for me?…she looks good tho

