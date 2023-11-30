type here...
Ghana’s best rapper, AY Poyoo signs mouth watering deal with Empire

By Osei Emmanuel
Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo has signed a record label deal with Nigeria’s TMY Empire after he announced it on his instagram account.

The rapper made headlines years ago when he released his hit single dubbed ‘I’m a Goat’ which hit over 1 million views in less than 2 weeks making him one of the first acts to achieve that fear.

Poyoo has been touring neighboring country, Nigeria for sometime now where he has been working on some projects and building networks.

In a social media post, AY Poyoo himself took to his page to announced that he has joined TMY Empire with the amount involved yet to the made public.

