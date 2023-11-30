“How I lost a well-paying job because of a bottle of beer ” – Man opens up

- Advertisement -

A former Safaricom employee Chris Kim, has shared the harrowing details of how a bottle of beer cost him his job at the telecommunications giant.

Chris revealed that a fateful day, he lost control while attempting to satisfy his hunger.

“I used to drink a lot, so that day, I had taken a walk and was very hungry; I was just telling God to help me get food as I had not eaten that day” he said.

However, his day took a dark turn when he decided to enter a local pub named Kwa Irungu for a quick drink, as he explained that each glass of beer cost KSh 25.

Once inside the pub, Kim found himself receiving drinks from others, and before he knew it, it was already 3 am.

Unbeknownst to him, his employer, Safaricom, had been desperately trying to reach him.

He went on to share the shocking revelation that he sold his sofa to a neighbour after entering his house at 4 am.

The repercussions of that night extended to his professional life, with Safaricom ultimately terminating his employment.

Despite the loss of a well-paying job and the disappointment of his family, Chris Kim believes that his journey took a turn for a reason as Chris, who has since found sobriety, now dedicates his life to helping others overcome alcohol addiction.

However, he hopes that by sharing his story, he can inspire others to confront their struggles, seek assistance, and embrace the possibility of a brighter future beyond addiction.