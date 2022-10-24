We paid them GHc17,050 — Company behind the 2020 NPP campaign billboard clarifies

- Advertisement -

The company behind the “Remember Me” NPP Advertisement has broken the silence by revealing the amount given to the actors among other details that were unknown until now.

In a report by MyNewsGh, Riverblade Intuition, the company that was in charge of the billboards clarified and stated the amount they gave each individual after rumours that they exploited the individuals.

Roman Boakye Gyinae, the Creative Chief and Director of Strategy at Riverblade Intuition in reaction to the news of paying the individuals for the advert Ghc300 said Nicholas Teye was being economical with the truth.

According to Mr Boakye Gyinae, Nicholas and the 31 others, most of whom were not lucky to have their pictures selected received Ghc500 each as well as transportation of Ghc50 each.

This brought to a total of Ghs17,050 for the individuals.

Out of the 31, Teye and 5 others made the final six that were selected for the ad, which according to the creators, had more than an 85million impact on the web and influenced voter decisions using the emotive theme.

“First of all, a simulated design of the billboard adverts was shown to him repeatedly during the photo shoot to get his expression and acting. Also, the intended purpose for his photos was expressly stated in the release form he signed before the shoot began” the Riverblade representative reacted.

Boakye Gyinae said Nicholas may be “deliberately lying or he has genuinely forgotten the details over time” revealing that he was not paid Ghc300.

Contrary to the impression Nicholas Teye created in his TV3 interview, Gyinae of Riverblade Intuition revealed Nicholas Teye had reached back to them to appreciate the “fame” they have given him.

Nicholas Teye allegedly told the Advertisement team that it was through their work that he now landed a permanent teaching job and was grateful to them.

“This gentleman man called to thank us the team for the leverage the campaign gave him to earn a permanent teaching job.” Riverblade Intuition rep said.