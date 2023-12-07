GhPage’s Rashad bags a nomination for the Entertainment Journalist Of The Year at this year’s MEPA awards

- Advertisement -

Rashad, the acclaimed entertainment enthusiast and content creator at GhPage, has once again solidified his presence in the blogging and vlogging sphere with a nomination for the prestigious Entertainment Journalist Of The Year award.



This recognition comes as part of the Media And Entrepreneurship Prominence Awards, which seeks to honour exceptional professionals in the media industry alongside a select group of entrepreneurs.

Rashad, known for his insightful and engaging content in the entertainment domain, has been a prominent figure in the media landscape.



His dedication to delivering captivating news and stories in the world of entertainment has earned him accolades and a substantial following on various platforms.

In this year’s edition of the Media And Entrepreneurship Prominence Awards, Rashad finds himself in an esteemed company as he was nominated alongside other heavyweights in the media space.

The competition for the Entertainment Journalist Of The Year includes notable figures such as Mr Bonez of Kessben TV, Mc Larry of Orange FM, Melvin of LUV FM, and Kwabena Buju of Sika FM.

The Entertainment Journalist Of The Year award holds significant weight within the industry because it recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and impact in covering and presenting entertainment news.



Rashad’s nomination is a testament to his contributions to shaping the narrative and keeping audiences informed and entertained.

The much-anticipated second edition of the Media And Entrepreneurship Prominence Awards is scheduled to take place on the 15th of December 2023.



The venue for the event is the Akorteng Hall at Kumasi SG Mall. The ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair with guest appearances from renowned personalities such as Kumawood’s Agya Koo, Rev Obofour, Brother Sammy, Nana Ama Mcbrown Barima Osei Mensah, and other celebrated dignitaries.