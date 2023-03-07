- Advertisement -

The death of Sherif Moro, the young soldier who met his untimely death after some thugs in Ashaiman attacked and made away with his mobile phone has sent a lot of social media users into a state of mourning.

At the moment, over 100 army officers have taken over Ashaiman and brutalized some innocent civilians in the process as they continue to search for the murderess of their late colleague who had a promising future.

In some visuals which are currently making waves online, some residents were forced to roll on the ground in the muddy puddles created by the early morning rains.

In other videos which have since gone viral on social media, a young man is heard screaming amid sounds of flogging, while a neighbour quietly films from a window nearby.

As millions of Ghanaians continue to mourn and sympathise with the late military officer’s family – His girlfriend has also stormed the internet to share some of the fondest moments she shared with her late lover.

In some of the short videos, the two love birds were happily smooching each other as people in love normally do.

As revealed by Benedicta in the caption she attached to one of the sorrowful videos, her heart is broken and she can’t get over the sudden demise of her dear lover whom she had planned marriage with.

Meanwhile, more than 72 people have been arrested and taken into custody by the soldiers who stormed Ashaiman Tuesday dawn after a mob allegedly killed a soldier at the weekend.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, he has been informed that the soldiers took the people they arrested away.

The MP said the soldiers after the dawn operation left the area, the soldiers had left but around midday, he received a phone call that another batch of military men had trooped into the Ashaiman constituency.

“Actually I spoke to the police commander and he told me on authority that there are military guys still in the constituency, all the over the constituency molesting innocent residents,” he said.

