type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGlobal Citizen Festival: Okraku Mantey called out for lying
Entertainment

Global Citizen Festival: Okraku Mantey called out for lying

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Okraku Mantey has been called out for making some unsubstantiated statements about the Global Citizen Festival, which was hosted in Ghana.

The veteran producer said if not for President Akufo-Addo’s intervention, the festival wouldn’t have been hosted in Accra.

Speaking on Hitz FM, OkraKU Mantey, who doubles as the Deputy Creative Arts Minister, intimated that the organizers of the Global Citizen Festival originally wanted to host the festival in Lagos, Nigeria.

“President Akufo-Addo showed interest. Originally, they wanted to go to Nigeria. So, for some good reasons, we were the ones who won, “he said.

On the back of that statement, Okraku Mantey has been called out for lying about President Akufo-Addo’s intervention.

According to those who have called him out, Akufo-Addo played no role directly or indirectly in the organizer’s decision to consider Accra as the host city.

In another video, one of the lead organizers of the Global Citizen Festival revealed that a certain Jay was the reason the entire show was hosted in Accra. According to her, he helped solve their initial inconveniences.

Thus, Okraku Mantey has been called out for apportioning credit to Akufo-Addo when he does not deserve it at all.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, September 27, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    82.2 ° F
    82.2 °
    82.2 °
    68 %
    3.2mph
    90 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News