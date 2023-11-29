type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

"God bless Louisa"; Davido praises Stonebwoy's wife for serving him the best fufu and lightsoup

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Stonebwoy consoles Davido
Nigerian Afrobeats kingpin, Davido has taken to his X platform to express his gratitude to Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa.

Davido shared the appreciative post about his recent visit to the couple’s home, where Dr. Louisa prepared a special fufu and light soup meal for him which is still full in his belly.

He expressed his gratitude, saying he was still savouring the delicious meal two days later and acknowledging Dr. Louisa for her kindness.

‘I’m still full from the fufu n light soup wey we chop for @stonebwoy house two days ago …. @drlouisa_s God bless u my sister …. Love you guys’ — Davido wrote.

Check it out below

