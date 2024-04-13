type here...
God knows why he made you a disabled person- Shatta Wale fires Stonebwoy again

By Mzta Churchill
Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale continues firing shots at his colleague and rival, Stonebwoy.

Per reports at our news desk, Shatta Wale recently organized Salafest to celebrate the Zongo and the entire Muslim community on their successfully complementing their annual Ramadan fasting.

Stonebwoy who was billed to perform refused, allegedly giving the reason that he could not be where his rival, Shatta Wale was.

Shatta Wale, during his performance at the said show, used some of the time to insult Stonebwoy and his late mother.

Shatta Wale thinks insulting Stonebwoy at the event was not enough, hence, has added more to what was said during his performance at the Salafest.

In a self-recorded video, Shatta Wale used Stonebwoy’s disability to fire more shots at him.

According to Shatta Wale, God knows why he made Stonebwoy a disabled person, because was he not a disabled person, he would have done worse.

Shatta Wale went on to tell his rival that he could never fight him, saying that he is a disabled person and Stonebwoy is a disabled person.

Source:Ghpage

