I will buy Ghana if Ghanaians refuse to vote for me- Cheddar

Presidential aspirant and businessman, Cheddar aka “The Man Behind the Mask” has caused a stir online.



The business tycoon has disclosed his other alternatives, should Ghanaians refuse to vote for him in the upcoming general election.



In an interview on TV3 which Ghpage.com monitored, Cheddar shockingly disclosed that he would have no option but to buy Ghana should Ghanaians fail to vote for him.



He said his next alternative is to help create millionaires in the country and take 10 percent of their wealth.



The leader of the New Force Political Movement noted that doing this would enable him to acquire more wealth and become richer than the country.



He went on to add that after he had become richer than the country, he would buy it.



“If I create a million millionaires and take 10% from each person, I will be richer than the country, so be careful. Ghanaians might not want me today, but when I return, I will be back to buy the country – Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)”, he said.