type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI will buy Ghana if Ghanaians refuse to vote for me- Cheddar
Entertainment

I will buy Ghana if Ghanaians refuse to vote for me- Cheddar

By Mzta Churchill
- Advertisement -

Presidential aspirant and businessman, Cheddar aka “The Man Behind the Mask” has caused a stir online.

The business tycoon has disclosed his other alternatives, should Ghanaians refuse to vote for him in the upcoming general election.

In an interview on TV3 which Ghpage.com monitored, Cheddar shockingly disclosed that he would have no option but to buy Ghana should Ghanaians fail to vote for him.

He said his next alternative is to help create millionaires in the country and take 10 percent of their wealth.

The leader of the New Force Political Movement noted that doing this would enable him to acquire more wealth and become richer than the country.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He went on to add that after he had become richer than the country, he would buy it.

“If I create a million millionaires and take 10% from each person, I will be richer than the country, so be careful. Ghanaians might not want me today, but when I return, I will be back to buy the country – Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)”, he said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Saturday, April 13, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more