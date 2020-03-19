type here...
Home Entertainment You can't be a gospel singer and attractive at the same time...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

You can’t be a gospel singer and attractive at the same time – Evangelist tells musician

By Qwame Benedict
0
Evangelist-Victor-Mercy-Chinwo
You can't be a gospel singer and attractive at the same time - Evangelist tells musician
- Advertisement -

Gone are those days that gospel musicians just have one attire and stand by a tree to sing and shot their music videos as the new crops of gospel musicians are giving the secular artiste a run for their money.

Well, a Nigerian evangelist known as Victor Edet who we think belongs to the olden days has called out a gospel artiste on social media asking why she looks attractive when she is a gospel singer.

According to him, a true Christian should look decent in anything they do, not look attractive. The man went further to call out Chinwo with photos.

Also Read: I’ve voted once and that vote went for NPP – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Sharing photos of the gospel artiste, the man of God warned the gospel artiste who has been identified as Mercy Chinwo to desist from path she is on because she can’t serve two masters at the same time.

He posted: “YOU can’t be singing gospel songs and be seductive at the same time. A true Christian should look DECENT and not SEDUCTIVE, Mercy Chinwo Beware!!!”

See screenshot below:

Previous articleBlood type A people may be more vulnerable to contact coronavirus – Research
Next articleTiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Fella Makafui without make-up sends social media buzzing

Qwame Benedict -
Many at times most of our female celebrities tend to use make-ups in covering their real faces and when they show off...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale to organize a concert for his fans amid coronavirus scare

Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste and Shatta Movement boss Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has announced that he will be having a concert...
Read more
Entertainment

Ga men I’ve dated are stingy as compared to Ashantis & Northerners – Pamela Odame

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pamela Odame is back into the news headlines and this time around it is about her tribal predilection when it comes to...
Read more
Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui manager reacts after social media users bashed the actress over her Mercedez-Benz

Qwame Benedict -
Actress and the newest marred woman in town Fella Makafui yesterday took to social media to show-off a Mercedez C-300 Benz car...
Read more
Entertainment

Sister Deborah clashes with Berla Mundi on Twitter

Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress Sister Derby has clashed with broadcast journalist Berla Mundi on Twitter. Vanessa Deborah aka Sister Derby...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, March 21, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be...
Read more
Entertainment

Man caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Qwame Benedict -
A video fast going viral on social media sees an unidentified man enjoying with his girlfriend whiles eating out with a woman...
Read more
Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News