Gone are those days that gospel musicians just have one attire and stand by a tree to sing and shot their music videos as the new crops of gospel musicians are giving the secular artiste a run for their money.

Well, a Nigerian evangelist known as Victor Edet who we think belongs to the olden days has called out a gospel artiste on social media asking why she looks attractive when she is a gospel singer.

According to him, a true Christian should look decent in anything they do, not look attractive. The man went further to call out Chinwo with photos.

Sharing photos of the gospel artiste, the man of God warned the gospel artiste who has been identified as Mercy Chinwo to desist from path she is on because she can’t serve two masters at the same time.

He posted: “YOU can’t be singing gospel songs and be seductive at the same time. A true Christian should look DECENT and not SEDUCTIVE, Mercy Chinwo Beware!!!”

