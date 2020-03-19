The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has revealed that he is a pro-NPP member and even voted for the party during his days at the University.

According to Prophet in an interview on Good Evening Ghana revealed that aside from the public notion that he was a Mahama and an NDC person, he was truly an NPP member who even help in making Mike Oquaye who he is today.

He revealed that in his days at the University of Ghana he was a known member of the New Patriotic Party and Mike Oquaye Jnr can attest to that fact and even voted for the NPP in the 2000 elections which happen to be the only election he has voted in.

Also Read: Don’t announce the name of your vice now – Prophet Nigel Gaisie to John Mahama

He also in the interview stood by his words that John Dramani Mahama would still win 2020 election with over 50% of the total votes cast but the ruling NPP would try using two people within the Electoral Commission(EC) to rig the elections.

Also Read: I’ve forgiven Angel Bishop Obinim – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

When asked by host Paul Adom-Otchere which party he would vote for come December 7th, he stated that even though he is NPP but since God told him Mahama would win then he would vote for him.

Watch the interview below:

We are still keeping our finger crossed till December 7th to see if his prophecy would come to pass.