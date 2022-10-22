- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are expected to brace themselves for an increase in transport fares as the GPRTU has officially communicated that on October 24, 2022, it will announce new charges for public transportation.



According to the union, they are left with no other option than to increase transport fares because of the recent hike in fuel prices.

Currently, diesel and petrol are selling for over GH15 and GH13 respectively at major gasoline stations.

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV, the Industrial Relations Officer for the GPRTU, Abbas Imoro, said that the union is unable to change the current state of affairs.

In his own words;

Normally, if we are able to conclude, we will come out on Monday with a percentage of increment. We will give the passengers a few days to adjust themselves to the new prices.”

“We’ve been very considerate. This would have been the third or fourth adjustment from May. We are all in this country and have seen frequent increments in fuel prices. But we have sacrificed to contain it. But we can no longer bear the cost.”

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have been complaining about economic hardships for the past 4 months but the government seems not bothered at all.

Some social media users have threatened to launch a massive demonstration on the streets if things don’t change for the better very soon.

