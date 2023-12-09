type here...
Grace! Viral nanny Rosie offered a new job and Canadian visa sponsorship by company

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
It’s raining blessings for viral nanny Rosie, as a day after getting a free holiday with her children, she is now being offered a job and a student visa to Canada.


In a Facebook post, Vintmark Travel Agency director Catherine Joe said they are offering the beloved mother of three a KSh 30,000 (over Ghc 2000) temporary job and a student sponsorship Canada visa.

“Catherine Joe is looking for the viral Lebanon nanny for two offers, one a temporary nanny job renumeration starting from KSh 30,000,” said content creator Divinar Joseph.


“She can work for her as she waits for her Canada process documentation. Kindly anyone with contact details share,” she added.

Rosie had become a viral sensation after videos of her employer’s kids and parents weeping as she returned to Kenya blew up across social media platforms.


Before now, the white woman and her husband had appealed to Rosie to make haste and return to Lebanon but her change of mind shocked people.

