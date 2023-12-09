70-year-old man shares the pictures of the over 300 ladies he has slept with including married women

- Advertisement -

Nigerian-American businessman, Francis Van-Lare has finally released the names and pictures of the over 300 ladies he has slept with including married women since 1970.

Recall that some days ago, he revealed that he was compiling the list. However, just yesterday, he released the list in three batches.

“I am compiling the names of all the women I have poied since 1970 . The first one is Felicia and I published her story on my wall.

READ ALSO: Man drops the names of the over 300 women he has slept with to mark his 70th birthday

She even got my mum fired because she will not give her kpekus to the Doctor who owned the hospital they both worked and the Doctor was mad that it was small me that she chose to poi,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 6.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“Have your data ready Dec 7 and you see their names and photos. If I have poied you and you do not see your name on the list please inbox me to edit it and add your name. If your poi was memorable then I will add it.”

Well, the Nigerian-American businessman has stayed true to his promise and released the names and pictures of all the women he claimed to have slept with since 1970.

The 70yrs man don post the pictures of those women wey him don knack ?? pic.twitter.com/XTur4G3dBa — Omo Kogi (Yagba)?? (@Oladapomikky1) December 8, 2023

READ ALSO: Man set to publish the names and photos of all the women he has gotten intimate with since 1970