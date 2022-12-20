A video of a bride and groom in a serious slapping competition on their wedding day has gone viral on social media.

The video of the bride and groom involved in the ugly fight was first shared on Twitter by a user who was present at the scene during the drama.

In the short 19-second long video, the bride was the first to slap the groom after he forcefully closed her mouth with his hands.

READ ALSO: Man calls off his wedding after discovering that his bride-to-be is a former hook-up girl

It seems the bride wanted to say something to jeopardize the whole event and the groom was trying to stop her but things escalated and got out of control.

After receiving the first hot slap from the bride, the groom retaliated and landed more damaging ones on the bride at a very fast pace without thinking twice and considering the fact that many people were around.

As of the publication of this article, the video had received over 110k views on Twitter alone.

READ ALSO: Man cancels wedding following an old FB post of the bride to be