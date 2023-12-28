Guinness World Record: Afua Asantewaa completes 105 hours and unofficially break Sunil Waghmare’s Singathon record

- Advertisement -

After 4 days and few hours of singing over 1000 songs, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally reached the 105 hour mark set by India’s Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder.

The beautiful mother of 3 commenced the challenge for the longest singing marathon by an individual on 24th December, 2023 through to 28th, December 2023.

With a meager 20 minutes break after every four hours, the former beauty Queen and budding journalist was to sing different kinds of Ghanaian songs through out the challenge.

But Afua Asantewaa is not done, she’s poised to take her hour to the 120th mark so as to set a nee record which will probably be difficult for anyone to break.

Ghanaians showed her love as they thronged the Akwaaba Village in their numbers to show her all the support and love she could ever ask.

Highly notable personalities present was the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Efya, Fella Makafui, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Sammy Awuku, Lil Win, DKB, SDK, Kuame Eugene, the lookalikes, Sista Efia, just to name a few.

Left now is for Guinness World Records to review the evidence that will be submitted before them and come out with an official announcement as to whether she achieved the feat or not.

Until then, Afua Asantewaa has turned herself into a mini star who has proved a lot to Ghanaians in relation to what we can achieve when we work together.