Guy beats his beautiful sister to pulp for seductively dancing on Tiktok (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Somalian guy has gone viral on social media for beating his beautiful sister to a pulp for seductively dancing on TikTok.

According to reports, the lady who’s from a strict Islam family went live on Tiktok to seductively dance and please the men on the popular video-sharing platform and also garner followers in the process.

Unfortunately for the lady, someone informed her family that she has gone live on TikTok to dance erotically.

Her brother returned from work flaming with anger and disappointment to hit her repeatedly in the face until she got badly injured.

This video has received mixed reactions from social media users – Some have applauded the guy for instilling discipline into her sister who tried to go wayward.

Others have also described his actions as all shades of wrong.

Watch the video below to know more…