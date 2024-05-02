Guy goes viral for tattooing his girlfriend’s face on his chest

In a romantic display of love, a man has captured the attention of social media users by tattooing his girlfriend’s face on his chest, as a sign of his affection for her.

The gesture, captured in a recent pictures shared on the popular social media platform TikTok, has sparked a wave of amusement and buzz online.

The video, captioned “My sweet boyfriend,” begins by showing the husband’s face before shifting to reveal the tattoo adorning his chest, a detailed depiction of his wife’s face.

The act of the boyfriend has captivated many, who have flocked to the comment section to express their surprise and amusement at the boyfriend’s display of love.

As the video continues to gather attention and shares, it has sparked discussions online amongst netizens and stirred mixed reactions among viewers and users alike.

Netizens Reactions…

Eche: “I can only do this 4 only one woman and that’s my mom.”

Child ? of the Almighty: “Haaaa I swear my Boo most do this for me by force ooo.”

Ola: “It will take heaven and earth seven times before I can do this for Eve.”

@??? ?:)?????: “No woman will cheat on a man that does this.”

Buga T: “I can only do it for two people my daughter and mum.