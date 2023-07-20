Guy murders girlfriend and dumps her remains in the swimming pool

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young lady by the name of Miss. Chinyere Awuda from Nnobi, in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been reportedly found dead and with her corpse dumped inside an abandoned swimming pool club at Cosmila Hotel Awka, Anambra State.

According to sources, the young lady was at Club Mila, a nightclub reportedly owned by Cosmila Hotels in Awka, Anambra State, where one Mr Gabriel Chinemere who’s believed to be her boyfriend and his friends started beating the young Miss. Awuda for reasons yet to be unknown.

Despite efforts made by other people in the club to rescue the deceased from the hands of Mr Gabriel and his friends.

They continued to beat and molest Miss. Chinyere Awuda in the presence of the club manager named Steven Junior.

Reports further alleged that Mr Steven Junior allegedly asked the security guards and bouncers to stand down and instead turn off the lights.

While the lady was being beaten and dragged outside the club, where her lifeless body would later be dumped into the abandoned swimming pool belonging to the Cosmila Hotel.

The family of Miss. Chinyere Awuda, upon receiving the terrible news, went to the Cosmila Hotel only to find the lifeless body of their daughter at the abandoned swimming pool; the incident had since been reported to the Anambra State Police for further investigations and

