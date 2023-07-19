Hair stylist shaves client sakora for refusing to pay for her service (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A no-nonsense hairstylist took drastic action against a client who refused to pay for her hairdressing services.

According to reports, the client visited the salon to get her hair done, despite knowing that she lacked the necessary funds to cover the cost.

After completing the hair, the hairdresser requested payment for the services but the client was unable to pay.



When the client refused to pay for her services, the hairdresser resorted to using scissors to shave off the braids, leaving the client with a clean-cut look.

A video of the shocking moment the hairstylist confronted the client and proceeded to shave off her hair is currently making rounds online.

This hairdresser cut the hair of a customer who failed to pay after plaiting her hair. She ordered them to do her hair while she knew that she doesn't have money. This is wrong ? pic.twitter.com/nbc4G5TLvL — Man’s NOT Barry Roux ? (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 17, 2023

