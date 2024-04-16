Guy murders his girlfriend for cheating on him and later killls himself also

- Advertisement -

A man who has been identified as Joshua Mathebula stabbed his 24-year-old girlfriend to death before he took his own life.

The incident is said to have happened at Ga-Kabu, Ga-Mashamothane, Limpopo, after he found out, while drunk, that the deceased was in a relationship with a senior teacher from Mogolo Secondary School who also happens to be her ex-lover.

It is said that after killing his girlfriend, the man dumped her body at her other boyfriend’s place who’s a teacher with a note stating: ” the same way you used to fck her when I’m at work, Fck her now, she’s all yours”

He then went live on Facebook detailing how he killed his girlfriend at night over the weekend and shared his reasons.

He also shared graphic images of his dead girlfriend on his Facebook page and revealed that he was also going to kill himself.

Thereafter, he drove his black Audi to a nearby river where he wrote a note saying “Call Thomas. Take Me Home – along with contact number”, and hanged himself on a tree.

According to reports, Mathebula was working at a local mining company of Platinum City in Burgersfort and is originally from Tzaneen.

Police and forensics took the deceased while the community is left reeling in shock.