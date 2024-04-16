type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGuy murders his girlfriend for cheating on him and later killls himself...
News

Guy murders his girlfriend for cheating on him and later killls himself also

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy murders his girlfriend for cheating on him and later killls himself also
- Advertisement -

A man who has been identified as Joshua Mathebula stabbed his 24-year-old girlfriend to death before he took his own life.

The incident is said to have happened at Ga-Kabu, Ga-Mashamothane, Limpopo, after he found out, while drunk, that the deceased was in a relationship with a senior teacher from Mogolo Secondary School who also happens to be her ex-lover.

It is said that after killing his girlfriend, the man dumped her body at her other boyfriend’s place who’s a teacher with a note stating: ” the same way you used to fck her when I’m at work, Fck her now, she’s all yours”

Guy murders his girlfriend for cheating on him and later killls himself also

He then went live on Facebook detailing how he killed his girlfriend at night over the weekend and shared his reasons.

He also shared graphic images of his dead girlfriend on his Facebook page and revealed that he was also going to kill himself.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Thereafter, he drove his black Audi to a nearby river where he wrote a note saying “Call Thomas. Take Me Home – along with contact number”, and hanged himself on a tree.

According to reports, Mathebula was working at a local mining company of Platinum City in Burgersfort and is originally from Tzaneen.

Police and forensics took the deceased while the community is left reeling in shock.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
2.6mph
40 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more