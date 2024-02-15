Guy spotted staking bet on his phone while on oxygen in the hospital (Video)

- Advertisement -

A hilarious trending video on social media shows a Nigerian man staking a bet on a hospital bed while receiving oxygen.

Although the video is inaudible with music playing in the background, the man can be seen sternly gazing at his phone, while staking the bets despite being seriously sick.

Reacting to the video, some netizens have suggested that sports betting has become an addiction for him, others have also put forward that the hospital bills need to be paid by all means hence he’s doing his part to get the cleared.

Netizens Reactions



OmoAuntyNurse said: “It’s now an addiction ???”

YEMMYCOCO wrote: “Lmaoooo throw the whole country away … is he being serious right now ?? Well Oxygen na per day payment e Dey look for next payment ???”

sammy asked: “Make he no find way to pay bill”

Breezy stated: “They say “when there is life there is hope”. At least oxygen still dey?”

E!M said: “Him get hope say e go boom ? one day…? As long as he’s breathing, he’s hopefully. That’s the naija spirit ?”

OMA IYA ELERO noted: “No excuse for failure!”

