Guy who publicly revealed he wants to rob Ghana Commercial Bank speaks

Earlier yesterday, a young man caused an uproar on social media after issuing a stern warning to the security forces about his intentions to rob the Bank of Ghana.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young man believed to be in his 20s expressed his intention to rob the Bank of Ghana with his squad.

According to the unidentified young man, his gang is fully prepaid with their ammunitions to break into the bank.

He then warned the Police and the Military to be vigilant as the day he will heed to his plans is unknown.

In a new video, the young man apologised and emphasised that he was only joking.

According to him, he has no intentions of robbing Ghana Commercial Bank hence his first video should be treated as a comedy skit.

He additionally begged the Ghana Police Service not to pick him up for investigations because he was only joking.

The video has since gone viral and some social media users have shared their sentiments. Read some comments below;

Kwasi Akuoko wrote; “I think now people minds need to be double checked before we sell them phone and internet”.

Divinababy revealed; “When I saw this video I commented on his post that he will be arrested so he should delete it. He replied that he is ready for them”.

Papacosat added; “Some jokes are expensive oo man. You for look sharp”.

Rita Nsosakia commented; “This is how social media will put you in trouble”.

Ike_Alvin_2060 stated; “You are devil to yourself, so never blame witches in your family”.

AhbynaRabbles had this to say; “Problem dey sleep young guy go wake am”.

Paakwesiquayson22 also wrote; “Hmmmm let’s forgive him because no serious robber will do this to the extent of showing his face”.