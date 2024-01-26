GWR cook-a-thon: All hope lost for Chef Faila as Nigerian Chef challenging her cooks for 15 days nonstop

- Advertisement -

Nigerian-Canadian Chef Beauty Obasuyi has surpassed all expectations by entering her 368th hour of continuous cooking, in her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Originally planning to cook for eight days, Chef Beauty embarked on the journey on January 10, 2024.

However, fueled by her passion and determination, she has decided to extend her cooking marathon by an additional 10 days, setting her sights on a remarkable 18 consecutive days of non-stop cooking for a grand total of 432 hours.



Chef Beauty has already surpassed the previous record of 227 hours set by Chef Failatu.

In response to this daring challenge, Chef Failatu, speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3, showed no signs of intimidation, stating, “Nobody can scare us. I would reapply and go and give them some one million days,”

Chef Faila Ends Cook-A-Thon

After ten gruelling days whipping up delicious meals for patrons, Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu has potentially cooked her way into the Guinness World Record books for the longest culinary marathon.

With a staggering 227 hours under her belt, she has comfortably surpassed the current record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher (119 hours and 57 minutes), though official confirmation from Guinness World Records is still pending.

Chef Failatu’s ambitious journey began at midnight on January 1, 2024, initially aiming to reach the finish line on the morning of January 5th.

However, fuelled by her unwavering tenacity and kitchen prowess, she pushed through, extending the marathon to January 10th.

Throughout the entire ordeal, she dazzled patrons with an array of both local and continental dishes, earning wide admiration.

Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, became a buzzing hub of support for Chef Failatu as dignitaries, celebrities, and influential figures across Ghana rallied behind her.

The illustrious names gracing the event included Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam; the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare; former First Lady, Lordina Mahama; and former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu (former Minority Leader).