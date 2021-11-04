Hajia Bintu Drops New Hot Pictures To Deny Pregnancy Claims

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian Tiktok star and brand influencer, Hajia Bintu has swiftly negated the wild claims that she has been impregnated by her career manager.

Ghost Instagram blogger @Abathegreat was the one who accused Hajia Bintu’s manager of impregnating the video vixen who became an internet sensation because of her heavy backside.

Most Ghanaians believed @Abathegreat’s assertions because Hajia Bintu had been off the internet for three whole weeks which is quite unusual of her.

Well, Hajia Bintu is back from her hibernation purposely to throw her pregnancy rumours under the bus.

In these new dazzling pictures that have been spotted by GHpage on her Instagram page, Hajia Bintu rocked all-black designer apparel alongside a pair of expensive shoes.

The pictures were taken at one of the most popular and lavish restaurants in the capital.

Critics have also opined that maybe, perhaps just maybe, she has cleared the pregnancy to avoid disgrace reason she went off social media.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…