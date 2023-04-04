- Advertisement -

Recall that somewhere last year, Hajia Bintu visited Nigeria to shoot some skits with Mr Macaroni.

During her visit, she hanged out with a couple of Nigerian celebrities and Don Jazzy was part of the influential people who chilled with Hajia Bintu to make her stay a comfortable and memorable one.

The two featured in a dance video that went viral with hundreds of comments on social media and received mixed reactions in the process.

READ ALSO: I financed my Mercedes-Benz GLC63 myself; It wasn’t a gift from any sugar daddy – Hajia Bintu clarifies

Some social media users even reported that Don Jazzy and Hajia Bintu were secretly dating and chopping themselves behind the scenes.

Speaking about her relationship with Don Jazzy and how they met, Hajia Bintu said they have been friends online.

During her interview with Delay, she said it was the Nigerian music business mogul that first sent her a DM on social media.



“I was invited to Nigeria by Mr Macoroni to shoot a skit and I visited Don Jazzy later … he sent me a DM on social media,” Bintu told Delay.

In the interview, the Ghanaian socialite trashed reports that Don Jazzy funded her new car.

“What if I had the car before I went to Nigeria but never posted it ” she said and added that she bought the car from her deals as an influencer.

“I saved a lot from my influencer deals and instant ads on Snapchat,” she revealed.

The Tiktok star who currently lives in a $ 700-per-month apartment complex explained how she made money from instant ads.

“If I post Instant ads on snap and make 500 cedis, imagine posting 5 or 10 a day, multiplied by a week and a total it in the month and this is just one category of ads,” she said.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians descend on Hajia Bintu for pinning all women as ‘sex symbols’