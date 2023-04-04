Ghanaian curvaceous socialite and brand influencer popularly known as Hajia Bintu has finally made a firm clarification on how she was able to finance her Mercedes-Benz GLC63.

After the Tiktoker took to the internet to flaunt her ‘big girl’ purchase, some social media users immediately took to their various timelines to accuse her of sleeping around to finance her luxury lifestyle.

As alleged by some of these cold critics, the SUV Benz was financed by her sugar daddy.

In a no holds barred conversation with Delores Frimpong-Manso on The Delay Show on TV3, the self-acclaimed slay queen said she had saved enough to purchase the almost $150,000 vehicle.

“I saved a lot from my influencer deals and instant ads on Snapchat,” she revealed.

The Tiktok star who currently lives in a $ 700-per-month apartment complex explained how she made money from instant ads.

“If I post Instant ads on snap and make 500 cedis, imagine posting 5 or 10 a day, multiplied by a week and a total it in the month and this just one category of ads,” she said

She also maintained that the car was hers and will not be captured by a second owner in the future.



“You know there have been times when people have said they own the car and later come out to say the real owner has come for it? We hope you won’t come and say the same,” – Delay admonished

On the whereabouts of her Jaguar SUV, she intimated that she had swapped it to acquire the new Mercedes Benz.

