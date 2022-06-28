“Focus on posting bortos” – Hajia Bintu trolled after sharing plagiarized tweet

- Advertisement -

Tik Tok star Hajia Bintu has been told to focus on the posting of her huge bum on social media and stay far away from indulging in critical issues.

This was after she was called out for sharing a plagiarized tweet.

Hajia Bintu’s Twitter account had reacted to a news item on the abortion situation in the United States where a section of women were been banned.

Reacting to the news item, Hajia Bintu called for the protection of women’s rights by allowing them to do whatever they want with their bodies.

Hajia Bintiu had written: Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies is an outrage and in defiance of what the American woman wants. Human rights need full protection.

However, it emerged shortly thereafter that Hajia Bintu had copied the tweet from a different account. In fact, he copied word for word and shared them outrightly without making any changes.

Earlier when Hajia Biontu shared the tweet, many raised doubt about her choice of words. Many asserted that she could not have written those words independently.

Read This: I don’t work, my big butt is what gives me money – Hajia Bintu

Well, it was discovered later that Hajia Bintu picked up the words from American politician Bernie Sanders’ account.

Below is the original tweet…

Below are some of the comments:

@TTouzie wrote: I just can’t laugh. You see, there are smarter ways to plagiarize without being caught. It simply means staying in a subject area you are good at. Even if anyone sees this tweet, the person will ultimately know or suspect that, this mind isn’t yours.

@mansamusa_gh wrote: Waaa see plagiarism. I don’t even think you understand the magnitude of what you are typing. Please next time just stick to what you are good at; Posting botos. Leave these discussions for the intellectuals and politically inclined.

@kobby00501 wrote: You’ve defined yourself as a walking buttocks to the entire world and now you want to prove that you are an intellectual?