For those wondering about her occupation, curvaceous Ghanaian TikTok star Naomi Asiamah, better known as Hajia Bintu, has finally given her response.

The socialite who became popular for her enticing butt-wiggling videos appeared on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday where she spoke on private matters about her life.

Asked what she does for a living aside from shaking her bum on social media, Hajia Bintu said she does not work a 9-5 job, and neither is she an entrepreneur.

According to Hajia, she lives off her well-endowed body as a brand influencer as she attracts businesses to model for their products.

Despite the criticism she gets for showcasing her body Hajia Bintu indicated that she is not perturbed about what people say about her.

Among other things, she clarified the perception of many that she’s had an affair with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The rumours that Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu were doing something intimate behind the scenes gained massive recognition on the internet after Shatta Wale named one of his hit songs after the socialite and additionally cast her in the song’s video.

According to Hajia Bintu, the relationship between him and Shatta Wale is strictly business.

She added that Shatta Wale is her “godfather” therefore she can never sleep with him hence haters and loudmouths should stop spreading lies about them.