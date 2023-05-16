Hajia4Real is innocent until we find her guilty – US Attorney’s Office

- Advertisement -

The US Attorney’s office has disclosed that Hajia4Real is innocent until she has been found guilty by the court.

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real real name Mona Faiz Montrage has been trending in the news after it was revealed that she has been extradited from the UK to the US to face her charges.

Hajia4Real is been charged with defrauding elderly, single American men and women out of over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

Also Read: Hajia4Reall started her fraud schemes at age 20 – Here’s how she did it to get rich

The indictment claims that Hajia 4 Real specifically targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone with their romance fraud.

The Indictment’s charges, however, are only accusations, according to a post from the United States Attorney’s office, and the defendant is assumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

On November 10, 2022, Hajia 4Real was detained in the UK for the alleged conspiracy and extradited to the US on Friday.

She is currently facing charges of conspiracy, money laundering, receiving stolen property, and wire fraud. If found guilty of the main offence, she may spend up to 20 years in jail.

Read More: Hajia4Real to be released on $500,000 bond with ankle GPS tracker