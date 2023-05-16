Hajia4Real’s personal blogger GhHyper goes deep into her alleged fraud schemes

- Advertisement -

The latest on the case of Ghanaian Musician, Socialite and Influencer Hajia4Real is becoming more revealing by the day.

Following the news that Hajia4Real has been repatriated from the United Kingdom to the United States on allegations of swindling over $2 million comes new disclosures.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian social media influencer from at least 2013 through 2019, was involved with a group of scammers from West Africa who used fake identities to trick people into thinking they were in relationships with them using emails, texts and social media messages.

This means Montrage started defrauding her victims at the prime age of 20 years.

She allegedly swindled over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam, according to federal prosecutors.

Montrage, in one case, allegedly duped a victim into sending her $89,000 through 82 wire transfers on the pretext of helping her father’s farm in Ghana, the court documents claim.

In the latest development, the personal blogger for extradited Hajia4Real GHHyper has made some statements in the wake of the viral news about his friend and client.

Via a SnapChat post, the Blogger mentioned that all the charges that have been put on Hajia4Real are all allegations and such people should consider it as such.

Hajia 4reall is likely to face up to 40 years in prison if convicted for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women out of over $ 2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

