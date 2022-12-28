type here...
Handsome groom dumps bride on engagement day

After he was sked to pay all the money spent on his wife from Primary school to the university

By Armani Brooklyn
A promising engagement ceremony came to an abrupt end after a groom from Bayelsa was asked to repay all the money spent on his wife from childhood to adulthood.

The no-nonsense groom immediately left the ceremony which was held in Imo State due to the ridiculous amount of money he was asked to pay.


According to sources, he had already spent N1,500,000, equivalent to Ghc33,709.19 to cater for food, tents, chairs and a public address system.

He was also made to set aside N100,000 2,247.28 as the bride price the two families had agreed on.


Biobelemoye David the groom was also asked to add N50,000 to the bride price because he had already impregnated the girl.

He was slapped with an N10,000 fine for making a detour to the wrong path and ending up in a different homestead instead of the girl’s.


As if that wasn’t enough, he was also asked to pay N15,000 to appease the elders who had become tired of waiting for his arrival.

Drama however ensued when twelve girls covered in loose robes from head to toe were paraded before Biobelemoye David and he was asked to guess who his fiancée was.

He pointed at the wrong woman and that led to yet another fine of N15,000 thrice.

The decisive moment specifically was when the elders demanded a refund of the total sum of N850,000 equivalent to Ghc 19,101.87 that had been paid as the girl’s school fees and upkeep since she started primary school!


The groom excused himself to use the restroom and then vanished, trying his best to conceal his rage.


He turned off his phone and was last seen boarding a bus from Imo to Bayelsa State.

