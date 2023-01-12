type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'm not handsome at all - Big Akwes
Entertainment

I’m not handsome at all – Big Akwes

By Qwame Benedict
Big-Akwes
Big-Akwes
- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Akwasi Asamoah known widely as Big Akwes has admitted in a new video that he doesn’t look handsome.

Big Akwes is known for his trademark hairstyle many netizens actually thought he was the one shaving his hair that way to stand out in the industry.

But it has been revealed that the famous actor is instead suffering from Alopecia a condition that prevents hair growth.

In the video shared on his social media page, the actor lamented about his look and admitted that he is not handsome like some men.

Also Read: Big Akwes threatens to curse Frank Naro

He mentioned that anyone who is able to sleep with him until the next day is capable of using champagne for tea adding that those people are really bold.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Big Akwes accuses Frank Naro of trying to use Kumawood stars for sika duro

Check out some reactions from netizens

Samuel05534: “God bless you for speaking the truth”

DoctaDwayne: “Which kind hairstyle bi this”

NANA KWAME P4: “Now u recognized that??? Please those saying U r handsome please tell a bro man the Gospel bitter truth ???”

Mickbrainz?: “I wanted to tell u the last I saw u oooooo?”

Emmanuelcudjoe12: “u are very handsome u have to accept that”

Wramie: “??????it’s good you’ve seen it yourself”

NhanarQwheci: “Some girls get capa ooo ????”

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 12, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    85.1 ° F
    85.1 °
    85.1 °
    58 %
    1.4mph
    33 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News