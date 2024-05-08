Don’t rubbish my hard work – MzGee sends a warning to Afia Schwar as she fires back at her

Media personality and host of United Showbiz, MzGee, has vehemently dismissed claims that successful women achieve their status by sleeping their way to the top.

She emphasized that hard work and dedication are the keys to success, and people should not be misled into believing that every accomplished female media personality got there through questionable means.

In a recent post, MzGee addressed misconceptions surrounding her interview with Medikal on United Showbiz.

She shared that her colleagues, with whom she has worked tirelessly over the years, can attest to her work ethic and commitment, which have been instrumental in her success.

The post, accompanied by a video snippet of her interview with Medikal regarding his show at O2 Indigo in London, aimed to clarify the purpose of the interview, which had been misinterpreted and led to unwarranted insults directed at her.

During the interview, MzGee explored questions about Medikal’s perceived marital issues with his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, alongside discussing his successful concert.

Medikal, visibly uncomfortable with the line of questioning about his personal life, expressed his dissatisfaction, accusing MzGee of crossing boundaries and acting like a marriage counsellor.

His reaction during the interview garnered widespread attention, especially the part where he questioned MzGee’s professionalism in probing about his marriage immediately after a successful show.

This incident sparked debates and criticisms about MzGee’s role as the host of a popular program like United Showbiz on United Television.

As a result, Afia Schwar has come to attack Mzgee. Afia feels that MzGee could have avoided those questions and focused on the ones that would have projected the feat the artist has achieved hence her exposè.

Afia Schwar alleges that MzGee slept with her former boss Mark Okraku Mantey (the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts) during her days at her former workstation.

According to her, it is an allegation flying across in the media space that has got people talking.

READ ALSO: Mzgee has been chopped by her boss – Afia Schwar alleges

She vehemently mentioned that MzGee has something under the sheet and is trying hard to cover it but she will not allow that to happen.

Afia Schwar called out MzGee to properly come out clean and react to the issue since she also sits on her show to dissect other people’s marital issues

Read MzGees full post below:

“I said there is more, and this is more. I’m super focused on sharing every bit of this conversation, so the discerning ones who couldn’t watch live will not be forced to believe falsehood. Evidence is the name of the game.

And oh, so we don’t get swayed, not every soaring female personality had to sleep with her boss, her superior, her peers, or even her subordinate to excel or get recognized. I have said this on so many platforms. NEVER have i slept with ANY of my bosses.

Don’t rubbish hardwork. Hardwork truly pays. In fact, those who I have worked for or have worked with me can tell that i am a workaholic.

I also believe in the power of prayer. It does wonders, so put me anywhere, i will still blossom because I carry GRACE ?”.