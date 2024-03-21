“He got me pregnant and left me for a foreign white lady” – Lady weeps as boyfriend of 3 years dumps her (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has cried a river as her boyfriend of three years impregnated and dumps her to marry a foreigner.

The heartbroken lady shared her sad story in a video she posted on her Tiktok page.

According to her, she and her boyfriend had been together for 3 years during which time she had gotten pregnant for him.

However, he had run off to marry a foreigner and leaving her heartbroken and in tears.

A video she shared shows her on the floor of her room crying her heart out.

Checkout the video below